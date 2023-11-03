Vandalism Affects School Bus Routes To Poughkeepsie Schools, District Says

The incident occurred in Dutchess County in the town of Poughkeepsie City School District during the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 2 at the First Student/Fitchett Way bus depot in the town of Poughkeepsie.

"The incident impacted First Student's ability to transport many Poughkeepsie City School District students to and from school on Thursday, Nov. 2," district officials said.

While it is unknown who the culprit/s responsible for the vandalism are, the town of Poughkeepsie Police are actively investigating.

The Poughkeepsie City School District is working diligently with First Student Transportation to restore school bus services to all regularly serviced PCSD students.

For Friday, Nov. 3, modifications are being made to do this, the district said.

The following bus routes will be impacted.

Krieger buses No. 4 and No. 5 will be combined. There may be a 15-20 minute delay in pick-up times.

Beta and Salt Point buses will be combined. There may be a 15-20 minute delay in pick-up times.

The district said there will be signage in the front and side windows of each of the buses to avoid confusion.

First Student is working to resume normal pick-up times and routes for Monday, Nov. 6.

In correspondence from the district to parents, it was noted that "First Student and the Poughkeepsie City School District appreciates your understanding during this time. Together, we are working to ensure PCSD students are present in school every day. We appreciate your partnership in making this happen."

An investigation into the vandalism is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.