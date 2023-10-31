Threat Of Bombs At Poughkeepsie Galleria Mall Leads To Evacuation, Search, Police Say

The incident took place in Dutchess County at the Poughkeepsie Galleria on Sunday, Oct. 29 just before 2 p.m.

Capt. Michael O'Dowd of the town of Poughkeepsie Police said 911 received a call reporting that bombs had been placed at the Galleria.

The call was immediately transferred to town police who responded and met with Galleria management and the decision was made to evacuate the building as a precaution, O'Dowd said.

At the request of the mall, K-9 teams from several law enforcement departments were used to conduct a sweep of each building at the mall once the evacuation was complete.

The search took a little over three hours, and no threats were found, O'Dowd said.

An investigation is underway.

The department was assisted by the:

City of Poughkeepsie Police Department

Dutchess County Sheriff's Office

New York State Police

Westchester County Police Department

Putnam County Sheriff's Office

NYC Environmental Protection Police

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

