Threat Leads To 'Hold In Place' For Ketcham High School in Wappingers Falls

Students at a Hudson Valley high school were held in the auditorium or on buses following a rumor that potentially threatening information was posted online.

An internet threat at the RC Ketchum High School posted online led to a 'hold in place' as police searched the building.
An internet threat at the RC Ketchum High School posted online led to a 'hold in place' as police searched the building.
Kathy Reakes
The incident took place in Dutchess County at the Roy C Ketcham High School at 99 Myers Corners Road in Wappingers Falls.

According to Superintendent Dr. Dwight Bonk, of the Wappinger Central School District, administration officials were made aware of a rumor that a student was posting potentially threatening information on social media. 

Administrators, along with the School Resource Officer and other officers from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office went into immediate action to find the individual in question, Bonk said.

Out of an abundance of caution, the administration decided to hold students either on the buses or in the auditorium to give the Sheriff’s Office the time they needed to do a security check of the entire building, he added.

"As of this time, we can report that the building has been cleared and that Roy C Ketcham High School will continue normal operations for the rest of the school day," Bonk said. 

Bonk thanked the administration and the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office for the collaboration necessary in the ongoing investigation.

Capt. John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office said those "involved have been identified, and there appears to be no credible threat to the schools."

No one was injured during the incident, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

