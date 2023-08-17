Suspected Poughkeepsie Drug Dealer Caught During Raid

Shawn Jackson, age 42, of the city of Poughkeepsie, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Jackson was arrested by members of the Dutchess County Drug Task Force following an ongoing investigation into the sale of drugs in the Main Street corridor of Poughkeepsie, said Det. Sgt. Adam Harris, coordinator of the task force.

The warrant raid was conducted at Jackon's Lakeview Arms Apartment in the town of Poughkeepsie by the task force, the city of Poughkeepsie Recovery Unit, and the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

As a result of the search, numerous narcotics packaged for sale were seized from Jackson's residence, Harris said.

Jackson is being held at the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office by the Drug Task Force pending arraignment.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County is urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

