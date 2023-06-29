Man Who Climbed Girder Of Mid-Hudson Bridge Talked Down By Police

The incident played out in Dutchess County around 4:15 p.m., Monday, June 26 at the Mid-Hudson Bridge in the City of Poughkeepsie.

According to City of Poughkeepsie Police Capt. Steven Minard, responding officers were able to quickly determine that man was near the Mid-Hudson Bridge and found him near the entrance.

When the distressed man spotted the police he jumped out of his vehicle and ran to, and climbed on a bridge girder, Minard said.

The bridge was closed to all traffic during rush hour.

Minard said with the help of two hostage negotiators, and more than two hours of talking to the man, negotiators were able to convince the man to come down.

Once down, the man was transported to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital for treatment.

During the incident, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Marine Services were utilized, and the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department and Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Marine services were placed on standby status.

