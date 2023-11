A busy roadway in the region has reopened after an earlier crash.

The northbound Taconic State Parkway was closed Friday, Nov. 24 in Dutchess County south of Route 44 in La Grange due to the crash that happened just before 1 p.m.

Lanes reopened around 1:30 p.m.

