Wappingers School District Names New Superintendent

A familiar face will be at the helm of the Wappingers School District going forward following a unanimous vote by the Board of Education.

The district’s Board of Education appointed interim Superintendent Dr. Dwight Bonk as the permanent head of schools following a wide-ranging search following former Superintendent Jose Carrion’s retirement in the fall.

A former principal at John Jay High School, Bonk took over as interim superintendent in October following Carrion’s retirement announcement. Since taking over, Bonk has navigated the district through the COVID-19 crisis and is actively working to increase in-person learning for students.

“There is no question that since last March the education experience for our students has not been optimal," Bonk stated.

"We really haven't had a choice with this pandemic, we've gone from many positive cases to schools closing, to school re-opening, to positive cases, a spike in cases, and now fortunately I can see a light at the end of the tunnel because apparently now these cases are starting to drop somewhat, so I'm hoping that we can move back to the business of education.”

Bonk has been with the Wappingers School District for more than a decade, joining in 2010 when he was named principal at John Jay, where he stayed through December 2014. Bonk went on to become the assistant superintendent of admiration and deputy superintendent before being named interim, and now permanent, superintendent.

Before his tenure in Wappingers, Bonk had experience as a history teacher, assistant principal, and acting principal in the Arlington School District.

“The last three months have been very challenging and I could not be more proud of having the ability and the opportunity to work out with you as well as my (entire staff)," Bonk said.

"We are a family, we work together as a team, and as difficult as this has been, as challenging as it's been, we will get through this if we work collaboratively, we listen to each other, and we treat each other with dignity and respect."

