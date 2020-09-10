These Dutchess County HS Students Named 2021 National Merit Semifinalists

Some of Dutchess County's best and brightest students were among those chosen as semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program, which celebrates the academic achievements of high schoolers.

This week, 16,000 high school seniors were chosen from around the country as semifinalists, who are vying for 7,600 scholarships totaling more than $30 million that will be announced in the spring.

To become a finalist, semifinalists and an official from their high school must submit a detailed scholarship application that provides information about the students’ academic record, participation in school and community activities, leadership abilities, employment, awards and honors received.

Semifinalists will also have to write an essay and receive an endorsement from a high school official.

According to National Merit School Program officials, more than 1.5 million juniors in 21,000 high schools across the country entered the program. Of the 16,000 seniors that were named finalists, approximately 15,000 are expected to be named finalists.

National Merit semifinalists in Dutchess competing for the scholarships:

Hopewell Junction

Sanjay Natesan - John Jay High School;

Jingxin Song - John Jay High School.

LaGrangeville

Joyce Chen - Arlington High School;

Sofia Goncalves - Arlington High School;

Bryce Holland - Arlington High School.

Pawling

Ditte Isak - Pawling High School.

Poughkeepsie

Alexander Zhu - Spackenkill High School.

Wappingers Falls

Emily Duchi - Roy C. Ketcham High School.

