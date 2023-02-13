Marist College Student Bitten By Animal Believed To Be Coyote

A student at a Hudson Valley college was bitten by what is believed to be a coyote.

The incident took place in Dutchess County at Marist College in the town of Poughkeepsie around midnight on Tuesday, Feb. 7 near Leo Hall, according to the college's office of Safety of Security in a statement to students.

Following the incident, the Dutchess County Health Department issued a warning alerting residents, including Marist College students, that an aggressive coyote was spotted on the college campus in the town of Poughkeepsie.

It is unknown at this time if the animal is rabid, the department said.

Marist College has contacted the town of Poughkeepsie Police Department, and is working with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has engaged a wildlife removal company to locate and trap the coyote.

The department reminded residents to avoid contact with wild animals. Do not approach and keep pets away.

Between September 2022 and February 2023, aggressive coyotes have been observed in and around the following locations in the town of Poughkeepsie and the Hyde Park area:

Marist College in the town of Poughkeepsie;

The Culinary Institute of America in the Town of Hyde Park;

Hyde Park Drive-In in the Town of Hyde Park.

It's not known if the student had to receive rabies shots.

If there is any physical contact between a coyote and a person or pet, report the incident to the health department as soon as possible at 845-486-3404 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 845-431-6465 on nights/weekends/holidays.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.