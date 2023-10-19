Promise Kept: Poughkeepsie Man Charged Twice In 30 Days For Selling Drugs

Dutchess County resident Michael Graham, age 37, of the city of Poughkeepsie, was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Det. Sgt. Adam Harris of the Dutchess County Task Force said the unit is keeping its promise to the community by working to clear drug dealers from the area with the re-arrest of Graham.

Graham was arrested at the Dutchess County Probation Office after he allegedly continued to sell narcotics following his arrest on Thursday, Sept. 14.

The Drug Task Force initiated another investigation after information was obtained that Graham allegedly continued to sell dangerous narcotics in the city of Poughkeepsie while being supervised by probation as a condition of his release, Harris said.

Dutchess County Probation assisted with this investigation.

"Despite the limitations of current state law regarding drug offenses, the Drug Task Force has pledged to aggressively target drug dealers who choose to continuously sell poison to our vulnerable community members despite law enforcement intervention," Harris said.

Graham is being held at the Dutchess County Jail without bail. Additional charges are pending.

If anyone has information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, you are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.