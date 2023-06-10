Poughkeepsie Shooting Suspect Apprehended, Found With 19-Year-Old Holding Gun, Drugs: Police

In Dutchess County, two young adults were arrested as the result of a search warrant executed at 279 Church Street in Poughkeepsie on Friday, June 9, according to the Poughkeepsie Police Department.

The 5 a.m. search led to the discovery and arrest of Abdullatif Eladdioui, age 20, of Poughkeepsie, who was wanted in connection to a Friday, Feb. 24 shooting that seriously injured a Poughkeepsie resident.

The handgun that was used in the February shooting had been previously recovered by police.

While executing the search warrant, another person, 19-year-old Tymarione Martin, was found to have a loaded, 9mm, semiautomatic handgun with a defaced serial number.

Martin also had crack cocaine, which police say appeared to be packaged for sale.

He was also found to be under the supervision of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Eladdioui was charged with the following:

Assault in the first degree (a class B felony)

Criminal use of a firearm (a class B felony)

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (a class C felony)

Martin was charged with the following:

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (a class C felony)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (a class C felony)

Criminal possession of a firearm (a class E felony)

Investigations are still ongoing related to this incident, meaning further charges are possible.

Both Eladdioui and Martin were held pending arraignment.

The search warrant was executed by the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department’s Neighborhood Recovery Unit, the Poughkeepsie S.W.A.T. Team, and the Hudson Valley Safe Street Task Force.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department Detective Division at (845) 451-4142.

