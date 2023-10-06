Poughkeepsie Man On Probation For Selling Drugs, Busted Again, Police Say

Dutchess County resident David Brooks Jr., age 22, of the city of Poughkeepsie, was picked up at his probation officer's office on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Brooks became the subject of an investigation after the Dutchess County Task Force received information that he was selling drugs in the area, said Det. Sgt. Adam Harris of the task force.

Following the investigation, which revealed that Brooks was allegedly selling narcotics while being supervised by Dutchess County Probation after being convicted for a felony drug charge in 2022, task force agents applied for an arrest warrant, Harris said.

Following his arrest, he was charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and three counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Brooks was brought to the Dutchess County Jail, where he is being held until his arraignment in Dutchess County Court.

"Drug dealers who choose to sell dangerous drugs that are often mixed with fentanyl, even after being placed on supervision in lieu of a prison sentence, will be aggressively targeted by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force," Harris said.

Anyone with information regarding this case or information related to other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County is urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

