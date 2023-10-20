Poughkeepsie Man Killed In Crash With SUV, Police Say

The crash took place in Dutchess County in the town of Poughkeepsie around 5:40 p.m. on Violet Avenue at the intersection with Spring Street.

According to Lt. Patrick Barry, of the town of Poughkeepsie Police, a 2014 Toyota SUV being driven by a Poughkeepsie man, made a left turn from Spring Street onto Violet Ave (northbound).

A 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle being operated by a Poughkeepsie man, was traveling southbound on Violet Avenue and collided with the SUV at the intersection of Spring Street.

The Harley Driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Barry said.

The operator of the SUV was cooperative with the police investigation.

The town of Poughkeepsie Police Department was assisted at the scene by members of the Fairview Fire Department, Empress Ambulance, and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing and the town of Poughkeepsie Police is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the department's Traffic Division at 845-790-4685.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.