Poughkeepsie Man Charged With Stealing Wallet, Using Credit Cards

Dutchess County resident Brian R. Rankin, age 28, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested by the city of Poughkeepsie Police on Wednesday, June 21, following an investigation into larceny from a vehicle in the Fairview area of the town of Poughkeepsie on May 3.

The victim in the case reported that during the overnight hours, his vehicle had been ransacked and his wallet containing cash and credit cards had been stolen. While investigating it was learned that the victim’s stolen credit cards were unlawfully being used at several locations in the town and city of Poughkeepsie, police said.

Through the investigation, it was found that Rankin had been possessing and using the victim’s stolen credit cards. On June 21, Rankin was located by members of the city of Poughkeepsie Police and turned over to the town of Poughkeepsie Police.

He was charged with seven counts of criminal possession of stolen property and processed for an outstanding warrant for grand larceny in a separate incident.

Rankin was arraigned in the town of Poughkeepsie Court where he was released on his own recognizance to return to court at a later date.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.