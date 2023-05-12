35-Year-Old Found Guilty Of Gunning Down Father Of 3 At Hotel In Poughkeepsie

Roy Johnson, age 35, was convicted on Friday, May 12, for the murder of Long Island resident Paul Kutz that occurred in Dutchess County at the Poughkeepsie Courtyard by Marriott on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, said Dutchess County Chief Assistant District Attorney, Matthew A. Weishaupt,

Johnson was also convicted of:

Three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a weapon third-degree

Reckless endangerment

He was acquitted of the attempted murder charge related to the worker in the Bistro area of the hotel lobby.

“The Kutz family has been devasted in a way that we cannot comprehend nor change, but we hope this verdict will in some small way provide the family with the ability to move forward," Weishaupt said. "The family remains in our prayers.”

Kutz, age 53, of East Northport, was killed in a random act of violence while visiting his youngest son at Marist College.

A father of three, Kutz was in the lobby when Johnson dressed in an Army-green jacket, green boxer-type shorts, and a black balaclava over his head and face approached the front desk clerk and attempted to make his way around it, court records show.

The clerk put his arm out to stop him. He then turned around and walked toward the table seating area near the front door, took out the Glock, and shot Kutz, who was in the area, the documents say.

Kutz was shot in the right side of his chest under his right armpit. The bullet hit the right top lobe of his liver, the part of both lungs, as well as his aorta, and then fractured a rib before exiting out his back, the documents show.

Johnson, who also faces murder and robbery charges for the August 2022 murder of Darren J. Villani in the City of Poughkeepsie, was remanded without bail until sentencing on Monday, June 26, at 9:30 am.

He faces 40 years to life in prison.

