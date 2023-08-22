Poughkeepsie Disturbance Ends With Stabbing, 2 Hit By Car, Numerous Assaults, Police Say

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 3:10 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 20, in the city of Poughkeepsie.

According to Det. Lt. Matt Clark of the Poughkeepsie Police, a disturbance began in the area of Pershing Avenue Park and ended east of Pershing Avenue on the westbound arterial with two vehicles driving the wrong way against traffic, one of which struck two people, and another vehicle.

Several people were assaulted during this disturbance with one subject being stabbed with a knife, struck with a bat, and struck by one of the wrong-way vehicles, Clark said.

The man, who has yet to be identified, was transported to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital where he is in critical condition.

Another person was struck by the same wrong-way vehicle and transported to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Two people were arrested including Rakim Paulin, age 43 of Beacon, and Jeremy Taylor, age 40, of Poughkeepsie.

Paulin was charged with felony attempted assault and felony assault. He was held pending arraignment.

Taylor was charged with assault and also held pending arraignment.

There were multiple witnesses to this incident, some of whom may have recorded what they witnessed on video. Anyone who witnessed any part of this incident or has a recording of this incident should call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

