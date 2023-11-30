Poughkeepsie 24-Year-Old Nabbed With Gun During Warrant Search, Police Say

Dutchess County resident Jakai Rivera, of Poughkeepsie, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon on Wednesday, Nov. 22 during the search in the town of Poughkeepsie, said Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police.

Hicks said Rivera was in illegal possession of a loaded Glock model 21C handgun.

Rivera was arraigned before the town of LaGrange Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in place of $25,000 cash bail, $50,000 bond, or $100,000 partially secured bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.