Poughkeepsie 24-Year-Old Nabbed With Gun During Warrant Search, Police Say

A 24-year-old Hudson Valley man is behind bars after allegedly being caught with a loaded weapon during a warrant search.

 Photo Credit: New York State Police/Canava via getty signature
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

Dutchess County resident Jakai Rivera, of Poughkeepsie, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon on Wednesday, Nov. 22 during the search in the town of Poughkeepsie, said Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police.

Hicks said Rivera was in illegal possession of a loaded Glock model 21C handgun.

Rivera was arraigned before the town of LaGrange Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in place of $25,000 cash bail, $50,000 bond, or $100,000 partially secured bond. 

