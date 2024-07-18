Popular Bagel Shop To Open New Location In Poughkeepsie

Well, a few years later, that idea—now Moonrise Bagels in Ulster County in Woodstock—has been so successful that the couple has been featured on the "Today" show, and their "yummy" New York-style bagels are shipped nationwide through GoldBelly.

It wasn't easy and involved a lot of hard work, but they made it happen, and now they are opening a second Moonrise Bagels in Dutchess County in Poughkeepsie on Saturday, July 20.

The first 150 guests will receive prizes ranging from free menu items, merch, and a catered Stuffed Bagel breakfast for 12.

The couple can't believe their success, but they do say it's been a ton of hard, tedious baking, experimenting, and more baking, and, well, lots of testing by eating.

What's a stuffed bagel? Think bagels stuffed with comfort foods like chicken parmesan, peanut butter and jelly, Reuben, and bacon, egg, and cheese.

There are lots of others, too, and seasonal flavors and, heck, regular bagels.

Can't wait to try one? Get in line on Saturday, July 20, at the new shop located in the Hudson Heritage Development at 26 Winslow Gate Road, Poughkeepsie.

The hours are Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

