Pool Closes For Summer: Construction Closes Popular Poughkeepsie Swimming Spot

The Pulaski Park Pool in Dutchess County in the city of Poughkeepsie will be closed throughout the summer during the construction of the new pool house, said Poughkeepsie Mayor Marc Nelson.

To make sure children and adults alike have a place to swim, the city has partnered with Dutchess County and the School District to expand swimming hours at the Spratt Pool Park and with Poughkeepsie Middle School for designated lap hours and for swimming lessons, officials said.

In addition, the county has arranged for free bus service twice a week to and from the Pulaski and Spratt sites on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning on Friday, July 7 on a first-come, first-serve basis. The bus will run at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to the park and return trips will be at 2:30 and 6 p.m.

Under the new plan, Spratt Pool will be open with fees waived from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. The first two hours will be for lap swimming for adults and competitive swimmers. Recreational swimming will begin at 11 a.m. each day.

"We know how important our public pools are to city residents, and we believe we have found a solid solution while we make long-term improvements at Pulaski," the mayor said.

Additional information will be released in the weeks ahead.

