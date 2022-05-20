Wrong-Way Driver Fleeing Police Hits Three Cars In Poughkeepsie, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man was imparied by drugs when he tried to outrun state troopers and struck three other vehicles, according to New York State Police.

A trooper first spotted the man speeding eastbound across the Mid-Hudson Bridge in Poughkeepsie at around 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 18.

When the trooper attempted to stop Tyzhan Catts, age 23, of Poughkeepsie, he kept going and began passing vehicles by driving into oncoming traffic, police said.

His escape attempt was eventually foiled when he struck two other cars and a motorcycle, according to police.

The 62-year-old motorcyclist and a 31-year-old woman from a second vehicle were taken by ambulance to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 40-year-old man and his passenger in the third car were not injured, police said.

Catts and a female passenger were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries before Catts was hit with criminal charges.

They include reckless driving, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, and driving while ability impaired by drugs, police said.

Catts was released on an appearance ticket and is awaiting further court proceedings.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.