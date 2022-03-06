Contact Us
Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
Return to your home site

Menu

Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls

Nearby Sites

  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Police & Fire

Woman, Dog Killed After House Fire Breaks Out In LaGrange

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A woman and her dog were killed in a fire at a Hudson Valley home, according to a report from Mid Hudson News.
A woman and her dog were killed in a fire at a Hudson Valley home, according to a report from Mid Hudson News. Photo Credit: Pixabay/automatic6517

A woman and her dog were killed in a fire at a Hudson Valley home, according to a report from Mid Hudson News.

The news outlet reported that the fire broke out at a Dutchess County home, located on Lakeview Road in LaGrange, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 5.

LaGrange Fire Chief Tim O’Connor told Mid Hudson News that the fire engulfed the home, and he said multiple additional fire departments responded to help extinguish the blaze. 

Investigators in Dutchess County were later called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire and help recover the remains of the woman who died, the news outlet reported.

Read the full report from Mid Hudson News here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.