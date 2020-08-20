Woman Accused Of Intentionally Hitting Man With Vehicle In Town Of Poughkeepsie

An argument turned into a hit-and-run when an area woman allegedly purposefully struck a man with her vehicle, resulting in multiple felonies.

The incident happened in Dutchess County on Route 9 on Sunday, Aug. 9 in the Town of Poughkeepsie, police said.

According to police, Esther S. Reyes of Fishkill, 27, left the man with "serious physical injuries" after ramming into him in the area of 2507 South Road.

Town of Poughkeepsie Police determined that a domestic dispute had taken place between the two before Reyes hit the victim with the vehicle.

Over a week later, on Tuesday, Aug. 18, Reyes was arrested and charged with the felonies of first-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment.

She was sent to county jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail, or a $40,000 bail bond, and will appear in the Town of Poughkeepsie Justice Court later this month for sentencing.

