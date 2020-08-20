Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
Return to your home site

Menu

Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls

Nearby Towns

  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Police & Fire

Woman Accused Of Intentionally Hitting Man With Vehicle In Town Of Poughkeepsie

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
The hit-and-run accident took place in the vicinity of 2507 South Road in Poughkeepsie.
The hit-and-run accident took place in the vicinity of 2507 South Road in Poughkeepsie. Photo Credit: Google

An argument turned into a hit-and-run when an area woman allegedly purposefully struck a man with her vehicle, resulting in multiple felonies.

The incident happened in Dutchess County on Route 9 on Sunday, Aug. 9 in the Town of Poughkeepsie, police said.

According to police, Esther S. Reyes of Fishkill, 27, left the man with "serious physical injuries" after ramming into him in the area of 2507 South Road.

Town of Poughkeepsie Police determined that a domestic dispute had taken place between the two before Reyes hit the victim with the vehicle. 

Over a week later, on Tuesday, Aug. 18, Reyes was arrested and charged with the felonies of first-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment. 

She was sent to county jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail, or a $40,000 bail bond, and will appear in the Town of Poughkeepsie Justice Court later this month for sentencing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice!

Serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.