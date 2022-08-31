Town Of Poughkeepsie Man Killed After Accidentally Falling Off Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

A man was killed after he accidentally fell off a bridge in the Hudson Valley after his car broke down and he was attempting to get to safety.

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 9:50 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge.

According to New York State Police Trooper Steve Nevel, troopers responded to the eastbound lanes of I-84 on the span of the bridge to investigate a report of a man who fell from the bridge.

An investigation revealed that Paul Montenero, age 29, of the town of Poughkeepsie, fell from the bridge after the vehicle he was traveling in became disabled in traffic, Nevel said.

Montenero attempted to get to a safer location by trying to gain access to the pedestrian walkway located adjacent to the road and subsequently fell through a gap between the roadway and the pedestrian walkway, he added.

Montenero’s body was recovered by the Orange County Technical Rescue Team, he said.

State police were also assisted by:

The NY State Bridge Authority

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol

The City of Newburgh Fire Department.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.