Suspect At Large After Fatal Shooting Of 32-Year-Old In Beacon

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was found shot dead at a parking lot in the area.

The shooting took place in the city of Beacon around 6:50 p.m., Saturday, May 14 in the Forrestal Heights housing complex.

Officers responded to the parking lot located off West Center Street for a report of shots fired with one person hit, said Det. Sgt. Jason Johnson, of the city of Beacon Police.

The victim, identified as Lionell Pittman, age 32, of Beacon was found by officers, but died from his injuries, Johnson said.

The Detective Division is asking anyone with information to contact the City of Beacon Police Department at 845-831-4111.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

