Contact Us
Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
Return to your home site

Menu

Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls

Nearby Sites

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Ulster Sullivan
    serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
Breaking News: Area Man Pulls Loaded Gun On Domino’s Pizza Delivery Driver, Police Say
Police & Fire

Seen Her? Police Issue Alert For Town Of Poughkeepsie Girl Who's Been Missing Since April

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Aaliyah Jennings
Aaliyah Jennings Photo Credit: Facebook/Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department

Police issued an alert about a 16-year-old Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since April.

In Dutchess County, The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department, said in an announcement on Friday, July 29, that Aaliyah Jennings went missing on Monday, April 4.

Aaliyah is described as being 5-foot-3 and 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, police said.

She was last seen wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt, authorities reported.

Police said Aaliyah has a tattoo on her left forearm of the letters "LJ."

Police asked anyone with information to contact Detective Barnhart at 845-485-3688.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.