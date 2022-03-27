Contact Us
Breaking News: Ex-College Athlete Found Guilty In Stabbing Of Roommate From Hudson Valley
Poughkeepsie Man Accused Of Stealing $1K Worth Of Items From Lowe's Store

Nicole Valinote
Lowe's in Milford
Lowe's in Milford Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Hudson Valley man was arrested and accused of stealing merchandise worth $1,000 from a Connecticut store more than seven years ago.

That merchandise was allegedly stolen from Lowe's, located in New Haven County at 311 Old Gate Lane in Milford, in October of 2014, the Milford Police Department said.

Dutchess County resident Michael Horowitz, age 30, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested on Friday, March 18, in the incident, police said. 

He was charged with fifth-degree larceny and fifth-degree conspiracy to commit larceny, authorities said.

