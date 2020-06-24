Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police Investigating Shooting At Poughkeepsie Gas Station With Numerous Bystanders

Kathy Reakes
Two men shot at each other at a gas station in Poughkeepsie while numerous people were in the area.
Police are investigating a shooting between two men at an area gas station while numerous bystanders were in the range of fire. 

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 9:54 a.m. at the Gulf Gas Station at 128 Washington St., in the City of Poughkeepsie, said Det. Lt. Matt Clark.

Responding officers found evidence that multiple shots were fired in the parking lot of that gas station between one subject inside a vehicle and the other outside the vehicle, Clark said.

The vehicle, a 2018 silver Chevrolet Malibu, was found abandoned in the parking lot of Tubman Terrace Apartment Complex in Poughkeepsie and impounded. 

Clark said the vehicle was a rental out of JFK Airport.

Anyone who has information on this shootout is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

