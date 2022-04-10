Pleasant Valley Man Nabbed With Fentanyl, Police Say

A 28-year-old man was arrested after police said he was found in possession of fentanyl in the area.

Angel Pacheco was arrested on Thursday, March 24, after investigators in the Dutchess County determined he was in illegal possession of fentanyl in pill form in town of Pleasant Valley, according to New York State Police.

Police said Pacheco, who is from Pleasant Valley, was also in possession of about $1,651 at the time of his arrest.

He was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

Pacheco was arraigned and released on his own recognizance to appear in court on Thursday, April 21, police said.

