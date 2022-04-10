Contact Us
Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
Return to your home site

Menu

Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls

Nearby Sites

  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Breaking News: COVID-19: Expect Increases In Cases Next Weeks Followed By New Fall Surge, Fauci Says
Police & Fire

Pleasant Valley Man Nabbed With Fentanyl, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A 28-year-old Hudson Valley man was arrested after police said he was found in possession of fentanyl.
A 28-year-old Hudson Valley man was arrested after police said he was found in possession of fentanyl. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 28-year-old man was arrested after police said he was found in possession of fentanyl in the area.

Angel Pacheco was arrested on Thursday, March 24, after investigators in the Dutchess County determined he was in illegal possession of fentanyl in pill form in town of Pleasant Valley, according to New York State Police.

Police said Pacheco, who is from Pleasant Valley, was also in possession of about $1,651 at the time of his arrest.

He was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

Pacheco was arraigned and released on his own recognizance to appear in court on Thursday, April 21, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.