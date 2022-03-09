One Killed In Crash Involving School Bus, Patrol Vehicle In Fishkill

One person was killed during a crash in the Hudson Valley between a New York State Police patrol vehicle and a school bus.

The crash took place around 3:15 p.m., Tuesday, March 8 in Dutchess County on Route 55 and South Cross Road in LaGrange.

It involved the patrol vehicle and an Arlington Central School District minibus with two adult students, the driver and an aide onboard, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

The two students were transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie with non-life-threatening injuries. The parents of the students were notified, Hicks said.

An adult aid was pronounced deceased on scene by responding LaGrange Fire Department paramedics, he added.

The bus driver and trooper were transported to local area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the aide killed has not yet released pending notification of family members, Hicks said.

Arlington Superintendent of Schools Dave Moyer said in a statement, "It is with deep sadness that I inform you that an Arlington bus monitor was killed in the accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the monitor’s family, friends, and colleagues this evening. I know that you all join me in sending them our heartfelt condolences. As a community, we will continue to support the family during the days ahead.

Counselors from the Employee Assistance Program will be available at the Arlington and LaGrange bus garages from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Wednesday, March 9, Moyer said.

"We grieve as a community following the death of an aide as the result a motor vehicle crash involving an Arlington School district bus and a state police patrol vehicle," Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinarro said in a statement. "We pray for all of the families involved."

Dutchess County Emergency Response provided support at the accident scene and will continue to work with the New York State Police as needed in the accident investigation. Mental health support is also available for families and community members at our 24/7 HELPLINE at 845-485-9700.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.