Nearly Two Dozen Charged With Impaired Driving During Dutchess Detail

Authorities in Dutchess County have just announced the results of a special multi-agency holiday DWI detail in Dutchess County.

Between Friday, July 2, and Monday, July 5, law enforcement agencies in Dutchess conducted impaired driving details that included saturation of patrols throughout the county in addition to their regular patrols, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday, July 14.

In total, 21 motorists were busted for impaired driving.

Those arrested for DWI or DWAI include:

Darwin Cabrera-Lopez, age 25, of Poughkeepsie;

Koceila Ayouni, age 25, of Poughkeepsie;

Tanica Osuch, age 36, of Rhinebeck;

Michaela Monohan, age 21, of Pleasant Valley;

Robert Derr, age 34, of Wappinger Falls;

Mario Rodolfo, age 29, Dover Plains;

Omari Hollingsworth, age 39, of East Fishkill;

James Young, age 36, of Pleasant Valley;

Kenjie Wade, age 37, of Wpapinger;

Wilmour Mahon, age 49, of LaGrange;

Terry Benzschawel, age 67, of Red Hook;

Johnny Lind, age 32, of East Fishkill;

Hermilo Barrera-Quintero, age 30, of Red Hook;

Jermias Lopez, age 38, of Pawling;

Ronald Fox, age 51, of Wappinger;

Jack Prinz, age 22, of Germantown;

Jose Ortiz-Antonio, age 46, of Red Hook;

Reese Gill, age 19, of Poughkeepsie;

Dockil Byrd, age 24, of Dover;

Orellana Rochelle, age 47, of Wappinger;

Carlos Medina, age 33, of Rego Park.

Agencies involved in the Fourth of July crackdown were

Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office;

New York State Police;

City of Beacon Police;

Town of Hyde Park Police;

Town of East Fishkill Police;

Village of Millerton Police;

Village of Red Hook Police;

Village of Wappingers Falls Police

Pine Plains Police Department.

“We acknowledge the commitment and efforts of law enforcement personnel countywide,” Dutchess County STOP-DWI Coordinator William Johnson said. “The High Visibility Community Engagement enforcement grant details once again demonstrate the effectiveness of this focused, coordinated, multi-agency campaign.”

“Together our law enforcement partners send a clear message that impaired driving enforcement is a priority in Dutchess County,” Johnson added. “The New York State Police, County Sheriff’s deputies, and municipal police officers will continue to be out in force to identify and apprehend those who choose to drive impaired.

“If you take the chance and are caught you will be arrested and prosecuted. No warnings, no excuses.”

