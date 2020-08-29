Man Who Stole Five Cars In Two Days, Escaped From Hospital Nabbed After Chase, Police Say

A man arrested then released per New York bail reform laws twice, stole five cars over two days, robbing two stores and leading officers on a police chase in the area.

On Thursday, Aug. 18 at 3 a.m., after stopping an erratic driver on South Road (Route 9) in Poughkeepsie, police determined that a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Oneida County resident Andre-Pierre J. Cadrette had been reported stolen on Saturday, Aug. 8 from the thief's home city of Rome.

Cadrette was charged with the felony of third-degree possession of stolen property on Thursday, Aug. 20, along with two misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and traffic violations, then released on an appearance ticket for the Town of Poughkeepsie Court.

Later that day at 10 a.m., police discovered a vehicle that had been stolen from its owner's driveway in a parking lot at 546 Main St, and determined that Cadrette had stolen then abandoned it shortly after his release from custody.

On Friday, Aug. 19 at approximately 9 a.m., police apprehended Cadrette again after he had crashed another stolen car stolen while driving in the area of Route 82 and the Taconic State Parkway.

According to State Police, Cadrette nearly struck several pedestrians, and fled on foot after exiting the vehicle. After he was caught and charged, Cadrette was sent to the Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital.

Police received a shoplifting complaint from employees working at the 3350 Rite Aid at approximately 3 p.m. later that day; after an investigation, it was determined that Cadrette had committed the crime after eloping from the hospital.

Minutes after arriving at the Rite Aid, police received reports of a vehicle stolen from 120 Delafield St. Soon afterwards, at nearly 3:30 p.m., police were notified of a robbery that took place at the Target on 2001 South Road.

Then, at approximately 4:10 p.m., police found the vehicle that had most recently been reported stolen on the train tracks near the New Hamburg Train Station. Cadrette was nowhere to be found.

On Saturday, Aug. 20 at nearly 1 a.m., Cadrette led police and state troopers on a chase through the City of Poughkeepsie while operating yet another stolen vehicle.

Police said that Cadrette was apprehended with the help of police departments in Lloyd, New Paltz and SUNY New Paltz, as well as Ulster County Sheriff's deputies.

At nearly 4:30 a.m., Cadrette was handed over to City of Poughkeepsie Police and taken into custody.

He was charged with the felonies of first-degree robbery, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and fourth-degree larceny.

He was sent to Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.

