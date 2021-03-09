Man Nabbed For Driving While High On Drugs In Area, Police Say

A 64-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving while high on drugs after being stopped for driving erratically.

Ulster County resident Todd Kuriplach, of Saugerties, was arrested around 10:50 a.m., Sunday, March 7, after Saugerties Police received a complaint of an erratic driver on Route 9W in Saugerties, said Chief Joseph A. Sinagra.

When officers responded, they spotted a vehicle driven by Kuriplach weaving across both lanes of traffic, Sinagra said.

Kuriplach was also seen hitting a parked vehicle on Partition Street and then continued driving south. Officers located the vehicle on Barclay Heights and stopped Kruiplach turning into the Mid-Hudson Valley Credit Union and hitting a signpost in the parking lot of the bank, police said.

Once stopped, officers evaluated Kuriplach, administering sobriety tests, while a specialist was summoned who determined that he was allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs, Sinagra said.

Kuriplach was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs at Police Headquarters and then released on an appearance ticket.

