Man Found Slumped Over Steering Wheel With Drugs In LaGrange, Cops Say

A Hudson Valley man high on drugs was found slumped over the steering wheel of a car, according to New York State Police.

Troopers in Dutchess County found Ronald Corbin, age 48, of East Fishkill, at around 9 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the ShopRite store on Route 82 in LaGrange.

Witnesses had called 911 and reported an unresponsive man lying over the steering wheel, police said.

Troopers determined that Corbin had driven his Chevrolet Silverado while under the influence of drugs.

A search of the truck turned up approximately 3.8 grams of cocaine and 1.6 grams of oxycodone and hydrochloride pills, police said.

Corbin was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.

He was released on an appearance ticket ahead of his next court date on Tuesday, June 21.

