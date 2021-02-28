Man Accused Of Hitting Woman In Eye In Front Of Two Children In Area, Police Say

A 47-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shitting a victim in the eye while two children were in the room.

Ulster County resident Jarmel M. Anderson-Fialkow, of Saugerties, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 24, after police responded to a report of a physical domestic dispute in the town of Saugerties, said Chief Joseph Sinagra.

Following a police investigation, it was determined that Anderson-Fialkow had struck the victim in the left eye, causing injury, the chief said.

At the time of the physical altercation, the couple’s 9-year-old child and an infant were present.

Anderson-Fialkow was arrested and charged with attempted assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was released on his own recognizance after issuing a no-harassment order of protection on behalf of the victim.

