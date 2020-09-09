Handcuffed Rite Aid Larceny Suspect Escapes From Officers In Poughkeepsie

A handcuffed man is still on the run after evading a police officer by taking off while the officer was unlocking his cruiser and his back was turned.

The officer had been dispatched to the Rite Aid location in the City of Poughkeepsie at 238 Hooker Ave. at 1:06 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7 to check on a woman in distress outside of the store.

When he arrived, police said, the store's security pointed out a man leaving the premises who allegedly had just stolen merchandise.

The man was apprehended, handcuffed and led to the officer's police cruiser; before he was put into the car's back seat, the unidentified man fled on foot, authorities said.

Although additional officers responded to the scene, sightings of the handcuffed man were reported by residents of Underhill Avenue and Beechwood Terrace, and a police dog had been brought to the scene, the man was nowhere to seen or smelled, said police.

Anyone who has seen a handcuffed man or that has information on the man's whereabouts is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie tip line at 845-451-7577.

