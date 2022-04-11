Contact Us
Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
Breaking News: 3-Year-Old Poughkeepsie Boy Hit By Garbage Truck Dies, Police Say
Grandmother With Toddler Killed By Truck Dies, Poughkeepsie Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A grandmother walking with a Hudson Valley 3-year-old boy killed by a garbage truck has died.

The incident took place in Dutchess County in the town of Poughkeepsie around 1 p.m., Monday, April 11.

The incident occurred on Stanley Street at the intersection with Mary Avenue when a 2019 Royal Carting garbage truck operated by a 41-year-old man, hit two pedestrians in the roadway, said Lt. Shannon Rodriguez, of the town of Poughkeepsie Police.

The 3-year-old boy died at the scene and his 72-year-old granddmother was transported to Westchester Medical Center where she later died, Rodriguez said.

The police department has not released the names of either victim.

The investigation is ongoing and the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department is asking any witnesses to the collision to contact the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department Traffic Enforcement Unit at 845-485-3680.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

