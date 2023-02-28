Fentanyl, Crystal Meth Dealer Busted At Poughkeepsie Hotel, Police Say

An alleged fentanyl and crystal meth dealer was busted at a Hudson Valley hotel following an investigation into drugs in the region.

Dutchess County resident Marissa Green, age 31, of the town of Poughkeepsie was arrested on Monday, Feb. 27 by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.

Task Force agents executed a search warrant at the Red Roof Plus Hotel in the Town of Poughkeepsie after an ongoing investigation by the task force into fentanyl and other drug sales in that area, Det. Sgt. Adam Harris, of the task force said.

During the search, Green was found to be in possession of fentanyl, cocaine, and crystal methamphetamine, Harris said.

Green was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, She was later released and ordered to appear in court on Monday, March 6 for arraignment.

If anyone has information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

