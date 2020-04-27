Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
Return to your home site

Menu

Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls

Nearby Towns

  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Police & Fire

Dutchess Man Shot, Killed After High-Speed Police Chase

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Near the scene of Sunday's shooting in NJ.
Near the scene of Sunday's shooting in NJ. Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza

Authorities identified a driver shot and killed in New Jersey following a police chase as a Dutchess County man who records show had a criminal history and police said was carrying a gun.

Bradley G. Pullman, 48, of Beacon made an illegal U-turn in Mountain Lakes, after which a local police officer tried to stop him shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 27, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

“The car did not stop and a pursuit ensued through multiple municipalities,” Grewal said.

Speeds during the eastbound chase reportedly reached up to 100 miles an hour.

Fairfield and Wayne police joined in the chase, which ended at the “spaghetti bowl” intersection of Route 46, 23 and 80 near the Willowbrok Mall when “multiple police officers fired at the suspect, fatally wounding him,” the attorney general said.

Pullman was pronounced dead at the scene, he said, adding that police recovered a .380-caliber pistol from his car.

No police officers were injured.

Records show arrests for Pullman for robbery in New York City and drunk driving in Ulster.

Grewal said the state Integrity Bureau within the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability and the New Jersey State Police Homicide Unit were investigating the incident, which is standard practice when a death occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice!

Serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.