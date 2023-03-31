Drug Task Force Bust: Duo Nabbed In Poughkeepsie Search

Two Hudson Valley residents have been charged with alleged possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell after a search of their home.

The incident took place in Dutchess County on Thursday, March 30 at 400 Maple St., in the City of Poughkeepsie.

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reports the arrest of Jon M. Lowe, age 36, and Sarah Thomas-Marron, age 31, both of the City of Poughkeepsie, Det. Sgt. Adam Harris of the task force.

Lowe was arraigned at the City of Poughkeepsie Justice Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

Thomas-Marron was arraigned at the City of Poughkeepsie Justice Court and released to the supervision of probation.

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force has been actively investigating complaints of drug dealers operating in the area of N. Clinton Street and Maple Street in the City of Poughkeepsie, as well as several recent overdose deaths occurring within the Poughkeepsie area, Harris aid.

After an investigation into drug sales in this area, a search warrant was obtained for 400 Maple St., Apartment 18, by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit, K-9 Unit, and the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.

"The Dutchess County Drug Task Force is aggressively investigating drug dealers who sell dangerous drugs including fentanyl," Harris said. "Fentanyl has been responsible for hundreds of overdose deaths in Dutchess County and has been found mixed with other drugs like crack cocaine and heroin."

Harris said both the City and Town of Poughkeepsie lead Dutchess County in overdose deaths, however, these deaths are not all Poughkeepsie residents.

Harris added that investigations indicate many vulnerable community members suffering from addiction travel to the area to purchase narcotics from all over Dutchess County including residents from the Town of East Fishkill, City of Beacon, Town of Hyde Park, Town of LaGrange, Town of Pleasant Valley, and many other communities.

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force encourages the public to contact the Drug Tip Line at DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com or call 845-463-6040 and provide information on drug dealers in your neighborhoods.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.