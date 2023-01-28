Crack Cocaine Dealer In Poughkeepsie Nabbed With Help Of K-9 Officer: Police

An alleged crack cocaine dealer in the Hudson Valley has been taken into custody after authorities searched his home, police said.

On Friday, Jan. 27, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in Poughkeepsie on Virginia Avenue with the help of a K-9 Unit, the task force announced.

The search yielded enough evidence to place the resident, identified as 39-year-old James Jenkins, under arrest on drug charges.

Jenkins was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and was arraigned in the City of Poughkeepsie Court. He is now being held in Dutchess County Jail without bail.

Anyone with more information regarding people who sell crack cocaine, which can contain the deadly substance fentanyl, is asked to call the task force's tip line at 845-463-6040 or email DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com

