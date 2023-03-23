Complaints Of Drug Dealing In Poughkeepsie Leads To Multiple Arrests

Multiple people were arrested by the Hudson Valley Drug Task Force during a warrant search after receiving complaints from residents and several overdose deaths.

The operation took place in Dutchess County in the city of Poughkeepsie on Tuesday, March 21.

According to Det. Sgt. Adam Harris, coordinator of the Dutchess County Drug Task Force an investigation was undertaken after receiving complaints from residents and several overdose deaths in the area of Smith Street in the city of Poughkeepsie.

After the investigation, a search warrant was obtained for 47 Smith St., and executed on Tuesday, March 21 with the assistance of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office.

Arrested during the search was Kevon T. Witter, age 41, of the city of Poughkeepsie along with multiple subjects who were detained and found to have arrest warrants in Pennsylvania, New York City, and the town of Poughkeepsie, Harris said.

The identities of those arrested are being withheld due to an ongoing investigation as well as possible additional charges being filed, Harris added.

The task force did not reveal if any drugs were found.

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force encourages the public to contact the Drug Tip Line at DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com or call 845-463-6040 and provide information on drug dealers in your neighborhoods and communities throughout Dutchess County.

