Alert Issued For Missing 14-Year-Old Poughkeepsie Girl

Authorities have issued an alert about a 14-year-old girl from the Hudson Valley who's been missing for two weeks.

Antanajsha Alo went missing from the city of Poughkeepsie on Monday, March 21, authorities reported in an alert on Friday, April 1.

She is described as being 5 feet tall and 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue ripped jeans, and white sneakers, authorities reported.

Authorities said Antanajsha may be in the Poughkeepsie area, or she may be in Kingston or Albany.

The Poughkeepsie City Police Department is investigating the case.

Information about her whereabouts can be submitted by calling the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.

