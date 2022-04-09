Contact Us
Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
Return to your home site

Menu

Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls

Nearby Sites

  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Breaking News: Here's Time Frame For New Storm System Bringing Rain, Gusty Winds, Possible Hail
Police & Fire

Accused Poughkeepsie Drug Dealer Nabbed Following Investigation

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Dutchess County man has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs.
A Dutchess County man has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs. Photo Credit: NYSP

A Hudson Valley drug dealer has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs in the area following an investigation by state police.

Michael Knapp, age 37, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested on Friday, April 1, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

An investigation found that Knapp illegally possessed and sold buprenorphine and naloxone in the city of Poughkeepsie, Hick said.

He was charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Knapp had been remanded to the Dutchess County Jail following an unrelated town of Poughkeepsie Police department arrest, Hicks said.

He was turned over to the state police for processing and returned to the Dutchess Country Jail pending future court dates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.