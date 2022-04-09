Accused Poughkeepsie Drug Dealer Nabbed Following Investigation

A Hudson Valley drug dealer has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs in the area following an investigation by state police.

Michael Knapp, age 37, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested on Friday, April 1, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

An investigation found that Knapp illegally possessed and sold buprenorphine and naloxone in the city of Poughkeepsie, Hick said.

He was charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Knapp had been remanded to the Dutchess County Jail following an unrelated town of Poughkeepsie Police department arrest, Hicks said.

He was turned over to the state police for processing and returned to the Dutchess Country Jail pending future court dates.

