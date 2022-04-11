3-Year-Old Struck By Vehicle In Town Of Poughkeepsie, Police Say

Police are investigating after a 3-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle.

The incident took place in the town of Poughkeepsie that took place around 1 p.m., Monday, April 11, said Lt. Shannon Rodriguez, of the town of Poughkeepsie Police.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Mary Avenue and Stanley Street, Rodriguez said.

The incident is still under investigation and the crash is being reconstructed, she said.

Additional information is expected to be released on Tuesday, April 12.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.