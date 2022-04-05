21 Charged With DWI/DWAI During St. Patrick's Day Dutchess Detail

Nearly two dozen drivers were busted by police for alleged impaired driving in the Hudson Valley during a St. Patrick’s Day holiday crackdown.

Local law enforcement agencies in Dutchess County collaborated as part of a “High Visibility Community Engagement Campaign” that ran from Wednesday, March 16 through Sunday, March 20, leading to the arrests of 21 people for DWI-related offenses.

Among the arrests was Joseph Pasqualina, age 27, of Tivoli, who allegedly took police from the Red Hook Police Department on a brief chase when they attempted to stop him for a vehicle and traffic violation.

Police said that shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday, March 18 in Red Hook, officers attempted to stop Pasqualina on Route 9G, at which point he attempted to flee.

The pursuit ended when he struck a utility pole, police said, and he was arrested after a short foot chase.

Pasqualina - who reportedly has a previous DWI conviction - was taken into custody and charged with:

DWI;

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle;

Unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle;

Reckless driving;

Resisting arrest.

Other drivers charged during the detail, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff Office’s alert on Tuesday, April 5:

Roberto Lopez, age 28, of the Town of Poughkeepsie was charged with DWI;

Samuel Mejia Galdamez, age 37, of the City of Poughkeepsie was charged with DWI;

Natalia Guzman-Liarazo, age 19, of Beacon was charged with DWAI;

Kevin Persley, age 72, of Hyde Park was charged with DWI;

Hazel Sherburn, age 58, of Saugerties, was charged with DWAI;

Jon McKenna, age 41, of Fishkill, was charged with DWI;

Dashawn Greene, age 46, of the City of Poughkeepsie was charged with DWI;

Michael Hague, age 30, of Kingston, was charged with DWI;

William Alger, age 22, of Red Hook, was charged with DWI;

Caridad Torres, age 45, of the Bronx, was charged with DWI;

Janice Schroeder, age 33, of Red Hook, was charged with DWI;

Ainsley Bombard, age 25, of Wallkill was charged with DWI;

Angel Mchugh, age 25 of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, was charged with DWI;

Latoya Robinson, age 38, of the City of Poughkeepsie, was charged with aggravated DWI;

Juan Call-Chub, age 25, of Kingston, was charged with DWI;

Max Million Bard, age 26, of the Town of Poughkeepsie was charged with DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony;

Michelle M Rosa, age 37, of Wappinger Falls was charged with DWI;

Ervin Gonzalez-Lopez, age 29, of Poughkeepsie was charged with DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony;

Fnu Zaduo, age 52, of Red Hook, ws charged with aggravated DWI;

Joseph Terpening, age 30, of Red Hook, was charged with aggravated DWI.

Each of the DWI charges are misdemeanors, while DWAIs are violations.

“With enforcement efforts being ramped up throughout the St. Patrick’s Day Crackdown period, the message is clear,” Dutchess County STOP-DWI Coordinator William Johnson stated.

“These preventable behaviors and choices which are a serious threat to everyone on our roadways remain a targeted priority in Dutchess County. Simply have a plan to get home safely before you get out.”

Agencies involved in the St. Patrick’s Day crackdown:

Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office;

New York State Police;

City of Beacon Police Department;

City of Poughkeepsie Police Department;

Town of Fishkill Police Department;

Town of Pine Plains Police Department;

Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department;

Village of Red Hook Police Department;

Village of Millerton Police Department;

Village of Wappingers Falls Police Department.

