Community Rallies To Support Family Of 22-Year-Old Ketcham HS Grad Killed In I-84 Incident

Kathy Reakes
Fabian Tirado
Fabian Tirado

The community is rallying around the family of a 22-year-old man who was hit and killed on Interstate 84 during a road rage incident by donating to a GoFundMe effort.

Dutchess County resident Fabian Tirado, of Wappingers Falls, was one of the two men who were fatally struck by a vehicle on I-84 in the Putnam County town of Kent on Saturday, July 2, police reported.

Police said 38-year-old Mark Hall, of Holmes, and Tirando stopped in the right lane of travel and exited their vehicles due to a road rage altercation, and they were both struck and killed by a third vehicle at about 1:30 a.m.

Following his death, Tirado's brother Jashua Tirado set up the GoFundMe in an effort to help his parents pay for Tirado's funeral which is set to take place on Friday, July 8, at St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill.

To date, more than $8,400 of a $15,000 goal has been raised.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here

