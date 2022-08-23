Contact Us
Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice
Woman Wins $1M Lottery Prize From Ticket Purchased In Fishkill

Nicole Valinote
Nicole Valinote
Angela Chiapetta
Angela Chiapetta Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A woman claimed a $1 million lottery prize from a ticket purchased at a Hudson Valley store.

The ticket was purchased in Dutchess County at Smokes 4 Less, which is located at 982 Main St. (Unit 9) in Fishkill.

Angela Chiapetta, a resident of Freehold, New Jersey, claimed a $1,000 A Week For Life second prize for matching the first five numbers drawn in New York’s CASH4LIFE game on Wednesday, July 6, New York Lottery announced on Monday, Aug. 22. 

The second prize guarantees a minimum payout of $1 million, and Chiapetta received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $651,003 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 8 14 42 45 58 Cash Ball 02, NY Lottery said.

