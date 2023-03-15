Nor'easter: Thousands Remain In Dark In Dutchess After Powerful Storm

Thousands remain without power in Dutchess County following the powerful Nor'easter that dumped a foot or more of snow and produced gusty winds that toppled trees and utility lines.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, Central Hudson reported 2,255 outages with the highest number without power in Stanford with 419 households in the dark.

Other others in Dutchess County with the highest number of outages include:

Pine Plains: 377

LaGrange: 292

Union Vale: 234

Washington: 182

Most areas are experiencing spotty outages numbering in the teens and 20s from downed trees, the utility company said.

The company said most in Dutchess County should have their power restored by 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 16.

Customers are reminded to stay at least 30 feet away from any downed power lines. Remember that power lines may be entangled and hidden in fallen trees. Assume that all downed lines are live.

The National Weather Service said residents can expect occasional gusts up to 40 mph through Wednesday afternoon.

High temperatures will range from the upper 30s to mid-40s, though the wind will make it feel about 10 degrees colder. Mostly cloudy skies Wednesday will gradually give way to sunshine.

