Lane Closure Expected For Stretch Of I-84 In East Fishkill

Nicole Valinote
Officials announced a planned lane closure for a stretch of I-84 in the Hudson Valley.
Officials announced a planned lane closure for a stretch of I-84 in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: Daily Voice

The New York State Department of Transportation said motorists in Dutchess and Putnam counties should expect one lane of I-84 eastbound to close between Exit 50 (Lime Kiln Road) in East Fishkill and Exit 68 (I-684) in Southeast.

The lane closure is set to for Monday, Aug. 8 through Friday, Aug. 12, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to facilitate bridge maintenance activities, officials said.

