Isaias: Here's How Many Are Now Without Power In Dutchess, Ulster, Sullivan Counties

Tens of thousands in the Hudson Valley remain without power a day after Tropical Storm Isaias ripped through the region, toppling trees and power lines.

Crews worked through the night, but thousands of Dutchess, Ulster, and Sullivan County residents were still in the dark just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

In Dutchess County, Central Hudson was still working to restore power to 41,439 of its customers, while NYSEG was reporting that 13,053 of its 15,860 customers were without electricity.

Ulster County fared better, with 10,694 Central Hudson customers still affected by the storm, while 580 NYSEG customers were reporting outages.

Central Hudson had 401 customers in Sullivan County still without power, with an estimated restoration time of 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. A total of 3,025 NYSEG customers in Sullivan County were also without power.

According to Central Hudson, full-service restoration is expected to be completed over several days, and potentially into the weekend.

Nearly 500 line workers and tree personnel, including mutual aid crews, have been made available to repair a reported 1,170 damage locations, with hundreds of additional employees and personnel working in different support roles.

